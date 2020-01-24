bramble-tipsy-laird-trifle-recipe

You can always use ready-made custard if time is not on your side, but the brown sugar in my home-made version complements the smoky alcohol beautifully.
Prep time: 40 minutes | Cooking time: 15 minutes
SERVES
Six to eight
INGREDIENTS
- 600ml milk
- 4 egg yolks
- 75g soft light-brown sugar
- 2 heaped tbsp cornflour
- 300g Madeira cake or Victoria sponge
- 100ml whisky
- 4 tbsp blackberry or raspberry jam
- 400g blackberries (you can use a mixture of blackberries and raspberries if you like)
- 400ml double cream
- 200g Greek yogurt
- 3 tbsp honey
- 25g toasted flaked almonds
METHOD
- Start by making the custard. Pour the milk into a medium saucepan and place on a medium heat. Do not let it boil.
- While the milk is warming, whisk together the egg yolks, brown sugar, cornflour and a pinch of salt in a large mixing bowl until smooth. When the milk is hot (but not boiling), ladle a few spoonfuls into the egg mixture and whisk in quickly. This will temper the eggs, preventing them from curdling when the mixture is introduced to the saucepan. Continue with half of the hot milk, then add all of the egg mixture to the milk in the pan. Reduce the heat a little and stir constantly until you have a thick, smooth custard that coats the back of a spoon. As soon as it is ready, pour into a bowl and leave to cool, covering with a sheet of greaseproof paper to stop a film forming.
- Slice the cake into 1cm-thick slices and use them to line the bottom of a glass serving dish, about 28cm in diameter. Pour the whisky evenly over the sponge, then spread over the jam. Scatter over two thirds of the berries, then spoon over the cooled custard. Chill for 30 minutes.
- When the custard has set, whisk the double cream to soft peaks and gently mix with the yogurt. Spoon the cream mixture over the custard. Drizzle over the honey, and make swirls with the back of your spoon.
- Finish with the remaining berries and a sprinkle of toasted almonds, then leave in the fridge until ready to serve.