Only a Mathematics Genius Will Be Able to Solve This Visual Puzzle.

Today’s image will undoubtedly bring out the best in you. If you’re one of those individuals with a knack for numbers, this visual challenge is perfect for you.

What is a Visual Enigma?

As an exciting escape from the mundane, a visual enigma presents the perfect recreational opportunity for individuals looking to maximize their leisure time. These interesting puzzles challenge users to identify a particular person, animal, object, or number hidden within an image. Some of these enigmas impose a time limit, while others allow for more relaxed exploration.

Also known as visual tests, challenges, or riddles, these enigmas promise a fun-filled experience nonetheless. Created to entertain, visual challenges have seen a significant rise in popularity on social media platforms, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. A time when many individuals, in a bid to avoid viral spread, chose to stay indoors.

These viral enigmas quickly emerged as popular entertainment options amidst the stay-at-home crowd. Today, you can find these entertaining challenges just about anywhere online.

The Answer to this Mathematical Problem

One such internet-based visual enigma comprises a series of triangles, each marked with integers at every vertex and in the center. The primary objective, as many may have noticed, is to determine the missing number in the diagram.

For a vast majority, the answer often equates to 48. However, a closer examination reveals that this isn’t the correct solution. Instead, to successfully crack the code of this visual enigma, a participant must engage in a series of operations. But not before arranging the outside numbers in the correct order, as that’s the gateway to the internal figure.

Consider the first triangle for instance. Here, you should subtract the top number from the bottom left number, and then multiply the result by the number on the right.

Applying this same logic to the last case, one can solve the problem by performing the calculation: (11-0) x 3 which equates to ’33’ – the answer to the puzzle.

Granted, the solution isn’t necessarily glaring at first, but with a little bit of deduction and calculation, it becomes apparent.

Did you find the visual enigma interesting, or was it too simple for your taste? Regardless, if you managed to conquer the challenge, congratulations are in order! And, if you weren’t so successful this time around, there’s always the next viral challenge to look forward to.

The solution to this mathematical problem, therefore, is ’33.’

