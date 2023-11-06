IQ Test Title: Geniuses Solved this Puzzle in Less than 30 Seconds? Unleash the Genius Within You.

Mental challenges may not be experienced by everyone, but there are indeed those who shine as masters of logic. Their strategic prowess is remarkable, making them astounding in their own unique way. They are provoking thought and stimulating the mind, turning complexity into a fascinating mental journey. These brilliant individuals foster a culture of innovation and creativity, harnessing their logical skills to overcome any challenge that comes their way.

IQ Test: Can You Solve This Mathematical Puzzle?

A brain-stirring activity for those with a passion for mathematical challenges, this IQ test presents a puzzle to engage your problem-solving skills. The game in question is a number puzzle, aptly titled IQ Test: What is the Missing Number? that has been making waves on various social media platforms. While the IQ test is deemed to be quite complex by many, it doesn't necessarily require an advanced degree to solve it.

Indeed, this unique mathematical puzzle is not just an entertaining game, but it also serves as an excellent tool for training your brain. It is designed to stimulate critical thinking and robust reasoning. The puzzle promises to reward the astute minds capable of figuring out the solution in less than half a minute. So, keep working on it and see if you can figure it out!

Explanation and Solution

If you have yet to find the solution, fear not, for we have you covered. This captivating puzzle serves as an excellent gauge of your analytical abilities and mathematical prowess. The key to the solution isn't so much about engaging in complex scientific calculations but rather in keenly observing the various numbers presented.

Understandably, identifying the missing number under the ? might appear daunting initially. However, the clue lies in the cubes presented in the puzzle. For instance, in the first cube, 4 x 12 = 48, while in the second cube, 4 x 16 = 64. Similarly, in the third cube, 4 x 15 = 60. Hence, the key to solving the puzzle lies in identifying the number 4 to multiply with the number present at the top right of each cube.

First cube : 4 x 12 = 48

: 4 x 12 = 48 Second cube : 4 x 16 = 64

: 4 x 16 = 64 Third cube: 4 x 15 = 60 (missing number)

Upon carrying out the multiplication, you should land on the number present at the top left of each cube. The answer to this deceptively simple looking yet complex IQ puzzle is 60. So, if you have been trying to figure out the solution, congratulations on finding out!

These mathematical puzzles offer a captivating way to keep your mind sharp and test your analytical skills. So, stay tuned for more such intriguing puzzles to keep your neural gears spinning.

