IQ Test: Only a Person with a High IQ Will Be Able to Solve This Test Quickly

IQ tests are an exciting way to examine your intelligence and intuition. This time, you’ll relish the challenge of solving an intricate equation that awaits the perfect answer from you. So, prepare to unleash your thinking skills and dive deep into this stimulating intellectual journey. Let’s see how well you can master the art of problem-solving by finding the right solution. Enjoy the process and remember, every challenge is a chance to grow smarter!

A Study on the Brains of Geniuses: How Do They Tackle Complex Mathematical Problems?

A few years ago, researchers decided to delve into the fascinating world of mathematics, aiming to discover if mathematical geniuses indeed had a biological advantage. They strived to uncover if a person’s mathematical prowess was related to their level of concentration and how the brain plays a significant role in solving complex equations, such as those seen in an IQ test.

Cognitive neuroscientists from the University of Oxford, UK, took on this task, examining the levels of GABA and glutamate in the brain. These are two naturally occurring amino acids that complement each other. The former inhibits or reduces the activity of neurons or nerve cells in the brain, while the latter makes the brain more active. Interestingly, it was found that these two acids play a crucial role in solving the equations in an IQ test.

IQ Test: How to Solve This Equation?

One of the primary tasks in this IQ test is to solve a series of seemingly nonsensical equations. Notably, it requires both concentration and a strong sense of logic. There are, however, multiple methods for solving the equation presented in this IQ test.

The first method involves adding the result of the previous operation to the next:

1 + 4 = 5

5 + (2 + 5) = 12

12 + (3 + 6) = 21

21 + (8 + 11) = 40 therefore ? = 40

The second scientific method involves adding a multiplication operation to the process:

1 + (4 x 1) = 5

2 + (5 x 2) = 12

3 + (6 x 3) = 21

8 + (11 x 8) = 96 therefore ? = 96

Additional methods can also be applied to solve the equation. Here’s an example using method 1:

1 + 4 = 5

5 + (2 + 5) = 12

12 + (3 + 6) = 21

21 + (4 + 7) = 32

32 + (5 + 8) = 45

45 + (6 + 9) = 60

60 + (7 + 10) = 77

77 + (8 + 11) = 96 and not 40 as at the beginning.

And, here’s an example using method 2:

1 + (4 x 1) = 5

2 + (5 x 2) = 12

3 + (6 x 3) = 21

4 + (7 x 4) = 32

5 + (8 x 5) = 45

6 + (9 x 6) = 60

7 + (10 x 7) = 77

8 + (11 x 8) = 96

In conclusion, the correct answer to this challenging IQ test equation, regardless of the method used, appears to be 96. This puzzle provides a fascinating glimpse into the workings of mathematical genius minds, demonstrating that biological factors, such as the brain’s natural amino acids, can indeed play a key role in our problem-solving abilities.

