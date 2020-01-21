brain-damaged-baby’s-‘body-is-growing-but-head-is-getting-smaller’

The parents of a brain-damaged baby boy who are fighting to continue life support treatment for him have been told that while his body continues to grow, his head is getting smaller.

Midrar Ali, three months, sustained a serious brain injury last September when the umbilical cord came out before birth and he was starved of oxygen.

He was rushed to neo-natal intensive care where efforts were made to resuscitate him.

He has remained on a ventilator since but doctors at St Mary’s Hospital in Manchester say he has never breathed and their tests confirm brain stem death.

They want to turn off his life support treatment and are arguing that Midrar is effectively dead, proven by two ‘Dead by Neurological Criteria’ (DNC) tests conducted last year.

The hospital trust has brought the case to the High Court to ask a judge to allow withdrawal of the treatment which they say is ‘undignified’ – against the wishes of the boy’s parents, Karwan, 35, and Shokhan, 28, who argue he is showing signs of life.

On Tuesday a senior medic at the hospital, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, told the hearing which is sitting at Preston Family Court, that just because Midrar’s heart was still beating it did not mean the brain stem tests were flawed.

She said: ‘There are a number of cases in literature where people have had ongoing heartbeat several weeks and months down the line.

‘In Japan a 43-year-old lady received ventilation for 165 days after diagnosis from brain stem death.

‘It is possible to have ongoing heartbeat following brain stem death.

‘The issue is we are providing quite intensive neo-natal support to provide that.’

She said there was not a lot of data in this clinical area because it was extremely uncommon for a patient to be ventilated in such cases.

The court heard that Midrar had got too big for his incubator and was now being nursed in a bigger cot.

The doctor said: ‘He is growing, his body is growing but his head is not growing. It’s getting smaller.’

She said poor growth would be expected but she had never seen a case of shrinkage.

Midrar’s eyes opened after he was circumcised at the hospital last week, the court has heard, but doctors say that was an involuntary nerve reaction because the brain was no longer capable of sending signals to the body.

Doctors claim that the redness to Midrar’s face and neck, together with sweating, was also an involuntary reaction triggered by the peripheral nerve system and not from the brain.

The hearing continues at Manchester Civil Justice Centre on Wednesday when Midrar’s father, Mr Ali, will give evidence.