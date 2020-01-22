bradley-walsh’s-prank-on-son-barney-backfires-after-spooky-encounter-during-ghost-hunt

Bradley Walsh’s son Barney has a habit of surprising his dad with random tasks for their new series of Breaking Dad – only this week he takes them ghost-hunting.

And during the experience, Bradley tried to prank his son by scaring him, only it backfired dramatically when he had an unexpected encounter…but with what?

In a first-look clip of episode three of Bradley and Son: Breaking Dad the duo head further north into the state of Kentucky where Bradley is put to the test with a spot of abseiling, ghost-hunting and boxing.

After the first task, Bradley is exhausted but, before he can relax, Barney announced he had a nocturnal surprise for him – ghost-hunting in a haunted school.

The pair met up with Darrell Whisman who owns Poasttown Elementary and he showed them eerie footage of ghostly goings-on at the former school.

The father and son took part in a paranormal investigation around the building with a pair of professional ghost-hunters.

As they disappeared into the depths of the dark corridors and creepy classrooms, Bradley played practical jokes on Barney as he tried to scare him.

But the joke was on Bradley when a sudden unexpected encounter changed his previously-cynical mind.

Bradley exclaimed: ‘That was unbelievable. I need a cup of tea.’

Also on Wednesday night’s episode, the pair go for a spot of climbing and the poor quiz show host had to abseil 130 feet off the edge of a cliff.

Bradley looked really nervous as Barney disappeared over the edge of the cliff before he followed him down.

As they drove away from the park, Bradley told Barney the experience scared him as much as sky-diving because he was emotional and worrying about his son’s safety.

Barney told his dad: ‘You’re my dad, but you’re also my best mate, and when we stuff like this, it solidifies it. We have so much fun together, Dad. All the adventures.’

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad is on tonight at 8pm on ITV.





