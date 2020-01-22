Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad – everything you need to know about

Bradley Walsh is one of the most infectious personalties on TV, proving a popular figure whether he be presenting, acting or even singing.

Perhaps it’s not surprising, then, that Breaking Dad – a series which sees him get up to all sorts of shenanigans while travelling with his actor son Barney – proved such a hit when it aired last year.

It’s now returned for a second series, here’s everything you need to know about Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad…

When is Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad on TV?

The third episode of Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad airs on ITV at 8pm on Wednesday 22nd January. You can catch up with last week’s episode on ITV Hub, while it will continue next Wednesday at the same time.

What is Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad about?

On tonight’s episode, the pair head to Kentucky’s Red River Gorge, where they get off to a rocky start. They also visit a haunted elementary school, but that’s nothing compared to their attempt at abseiling.

After putting his dad through the ringer, Barney makes amends by telling him how much he values these experiences in a sweet heart-to-heart. A comfort we’ll sure Bradley will hold on to if one such experience were to put him in hospital.

Who is the narrator on Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad?

They might present rival tea-time quiz shows, but here Bradley Walsh and Alexander Armstrong are collaborators, with the Pointless host lending his voice to the narration for the series.

Where is Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad filmed?

The series is filmed across the United States as the father and son duo complete their road trip, with previous locations including LA, Texas and Florida.