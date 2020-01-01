bradley-walsh-mocks-the-chase-bosses-over-ridiculous-easter-question:-‘what-was-that?!’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Bradley Walsh is back with a new series of The Chase and he couldn’t help but mock the bosses over one of the questions on New Year’s Day.

It seemed that the contestants on Wednesday night’s episode were quickly beaten by The Chaser.

Although when it came to contestant Josie’s round, the ITV host wasn’t impressed by the first question she received as he commented ‘what kind of question is that?’

And in case you were wondering, Josie was asked the question, In the US, the student holiday known as ‘spring break’ typically takes place around what time of year?

The choices of answers she was given were, Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

And luckily Josie chose the correct answer which was, of course, Easter – but it turns out Bradley wasn’t impressed by the question in the first place.

The other contestants that attempted to beat The Beast with Josie were Paul, OJ and Barry – although it was Josie and Barry that made it to the final.

Since the show’s short hiatus, Chaser Jenny Ryan has won over hordes of new fans thanks to her stint on The X Factor: Celebrity, Bradley has filmed Doctor Who’s season 12 – which is returning to screens tonight – and a new Chaser is set to join the show.

Addressing the ITV programme’s success recently on Good Morning Britain, Bradley commented: ‘It’s a great format, we have great fun. You know we don’t really use autocue, so we fly with it.

‘We play the game, that’s what’s brilliant about the show, it’s accessible and people love it.’

But viewers can expect a bit of a shake-up to the format this year.

It’s been previously reported that there will be a trial run of a Beat the Chasers spin-off one week this year.

This update to the format will see the five quiz-masters joining forces to make one super team.

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV.





