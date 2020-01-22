bradley-walsh-in-tears-as-he-faces-fear-of-heights-on-breaking-dad

Bradley Walsh might be best known for being ever the joker, but he was left in tears after facing his biggest fear on his show Breaking Dad.

The Chase star is traveling across the USA with his son Barney for the series, but it’s definitely not all fun and games.

After Barney arranged an abseiling trip for his dad to face his ultimate fear, Bradley gave it his best shot, but was left frozen in fear.

Beginning the descent, the 59-year-old slipped, resulting in him slamming into the rock face.

While Barney attempted to cheer his dad on, Bradley simply muttered ‘I can’t talk’ before finally making it to the bottom.

Still speechless, the Doctor Who star got emotional as his son rushed to give him a hug.

‘That was almost as bad as the skydive,’ he said afterwards, reflecting on the experience. ‘I shut my eyes…I’m praying to God.’

Pointing out that they went through a spot of role reversal, Bradley added: ‘And then you come over and you’re taking care of me.’

Elsewhere in the episode, a practical joke the star played on his son backfired when he appeared to encounter the paranormal.

We’d rather them than us.

The pair met up with Darrell Whisman who owns Poasttown Elementary, and he showed them eerie footage of ghostly goings-on at the former school.

The father and son took part in a paranormal investigation around the building with a pair of professional ghost-hunters.

As they disappeared into the depths of the dark corridors and creepy classrooms, Bradley played practical jokes on Barney as he tried to scare him.

But the joke was on Bradley when a sudden unexpected encounter changed his previously-cynical mind. Bradley exclaimed: ‘That was unbelievable. I need a cup of tea.’

You and us both, Brad.

And that’s without even mentioning how he broke his back in three places during the series.

Let’s hope he gets to relax with a cuppa soon enough!

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad airs Wednesdays at 8pm on ITV.





