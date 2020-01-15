bradley-walsh-breaks-back-after-falling-off-a-bull-at-kids’-rodeo

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Bradley Walsh broke his back after falling off a bull during a kids’ rodeo.

The Chase star has decided to embark on a number of challenges with his son Barney for their TV show, Breaking Dad.

And it seems as though they have taken the title literally, as the 59-year-old managed to injure himself when riding a bull.

Promising that it’s not as bad as it sounds, the quiz master spoke about his fall when chatting with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning.

He said: ‘It sounds more severe than it is. I fell awkwardly off a bull. My life’s ambition was to go on a rodeo I love my cowboy films.

‘And then you have the chance to go in the novice class with all the kids and the girls and the mums and the dads, because it was a family day.’

He added: ‘And I was like, “yeah I’ll have a go at that.”‘ Harmless, right?

But no, the star ended up sliding off the animal’s back, as he laughed: ‘Then, unfortunately, I fell slightly wrong.’

He reassured the hosts, by insisted: ‘I was up and walking the next day and driving the RV – you’ve got to push yourself and I would never push myself like that.’

Despite the slight hiccup, Bradley’s son was more than impressed with what his dad has managed to accomplish.

He said: ‘He’s really surprised me, I’m so proud of him for everything he’s done.’

The new season of the show has had fans in stitches, especially after last week’s episode saw the father and son duo go swimming with sharks.

The quiz show host made his feelings known to Barney that he was not impressed by the trip, and his reaction to getting into the sea was just priceless.

Ahead of the dive, Bradley exclaimed: ‘I am not going in no shark cage, I’d rather jump out another plane.’

Bradley and Son: Breaking Dad continues on Thursday at 8pm on ITV, while This Morning is on weekdays at 10am.





