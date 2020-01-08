bradley-walsh-and-son:-breaking-dad-leaves-viewers-in-stitches-after-they-mistake-a-tuna-fish-for-a-shark

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Bradley Walsh left ITV viewers in stitches on Wednesday night after he and his son Barney went shark diving – although things took an unexpected turn when they got into the water.

The Chase host and his 21-year-old son were back with their second series of Bradley Walsh and Son: Breaking Bad, and the first episode did not disappoint fans.

The duo hit the road in America, and Barney surprised his dad with a little shark diving excursion.

The quiz show host made his feelings known to Barney that he was not impressed by the trip, and his reaction to getting into the sea was just priceless.

Ahead of the dive, Bradley exclaimed: ‘I am not going in no shark cage, I’d rather jump out another plane.’

And despite Barney trying to calm him down, he continued: ‘They’re not going to be dangerous? It’s their job.

‘Oh, what do you do for a living? I’m a shark I’m dangerous.’

In the clip, The Chase presenter can be seen screaming through his snorkel (and both viewers and his son were left amused by it).

He added: ‘Where’s the gate? You don’t need a gate?

‘If there’s not gate what’s the point of the cage?’

As he got into the cage, tuna fish were swimming around with the sharks and Bradley quickly jumped to the conclusion that the little fish was, in fact, sharks…

We will just leave that there.

Viewers quickly took to social media to share their thoughts – and it’s safe to say they were in fits of laughter.

I’m so dead @BradleyWalsh “I’m a shark” “what do you do ?” “I’m dangerous” 😂😂 #breakingdad — Babeejane (@gurlgurllgurlll) January 8, 2020

Just watching #BreakingDad. Funniest thing I’ve watched for ages especially the sharks 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Elaine Fox (@_ElaineFox_) January 8, 2020

Bradey and sharks…so brave, but hilarious..”best thing about fish is on a plate, next to chips”… 😂 #BreakingDad — Mollie J (@JollieMollie) January 8, 2020

#breakingdad with @BradleyWalsh is awesome, his face before getting in that ‘cage’ with sharks 🙈 — Rhiannon Farr (@rhixytrix1) January 8, 2020

What do you do? I’m a shark… what do you do for a living? I’m dangerous 😂 #breakingdad — Alexandra Raven (@Alexandraraven) January 8, 2020

@ITV #breakingdad is just brilliant. Bradley’s poor face doing those sharks 😂😂🦈 Brad n son are a brilliant double act xxx — Karen Bird (@KarenBi71316507) January 8, 2020

Bradley and Son: Breaking Dad continues on Thursday at 8pm on ITV.





