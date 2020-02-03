bradley-cooper-looks-completely-confused-by-everything-happening-at-the-baftas

A winner himself, Bradley Cooper has attended the Baftas before but he looked a little confused during Sunday’s ceremony.

The actor and director was one of the many A-listers in attendance at the Royal Albert Hall bash and frequently found himself being filmed for reactions as the awards were being handed out.

Early on in the televised broadcast, the camera panned to him during Jessie Buckley’s performance.

But Cooper looked a little… confused.

Confused: See what we mean?

His expression didn’t go unnoticed by fans on Twitter:

Cooper won his first Bafta in 2019 when A Star is Born triumphed in the Best Film Music category.

He was also nominated this year, having been one of the producers on Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix.

BAFTAs 2020: Red Carpet – In pictures

Laura Dern, Jojo Rabbit and Andy Serkis were along the early winners during Sunday night’s ceremony.

After accepting the outstanding British contribution to cinema award from his Lord Of The Rings co-star Sir Ian McKellen, Serkis said: “Thank you Bafta for this incredible honour, thank you all for standing up, that’s just blown my mind.”

He thanked his wife, the actress Lorraine Ashbourne, and their three children, who were sat in the audience and appeared emotional as he joked about wearing “grey spandex” for his job.

Serkis added: “Something briefly about performance capture. I truly believe it is an egalitarian form of acting, a great tool for storytelling in the 21st century, it signifies the end of type-casting – anyone can play anything.”