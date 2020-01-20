brad-pitt-‘shades’-angelina-jolie-and-jennifer-aniston-as-he-pokes-fun-at-‘not-getting-on-with-wife’

Brad Pitt has once again poked fun at his personal life as he won the best supporting actor gong at the Screen Actors Guild awards overnight, while ex-wife Jennifer Aniston looked on.

While we’re all going gaga over their reunion it was his speech on stage that had us howling as well, as he paid tribute to his character Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

The washed-up character, who played right-hand-man to Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton, apparently echoed Brad’s own vibe.

Brad paid tribute to various co-stars during his thank you speech: ‘Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie’s feet, Margaret Qualley’s feet, Dakota Fanning’s feet.’

He continued with a laugh: ‘Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA.’

Brad then thanked his fellow cast for ‘elevating’ his game and added: ‘I certainly hope I did the same for you.

‘Let’s be honest; it was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife.

‘It was a big stretch.’

Ohhh no he didn’t!

Of course the camera then panned to the audience where Jen – who Brad was married to until 2005 – was watching on.

Hollywood was rocked when the golden couple divorced 15 years ago, with Brad going on to start a relationship with his Mr and Mrs Smith co-star, Angelina Jolie. They tied the knot in 2014 and share six kids, but they split in 2016 and, it’s been widely reported, became embroiled in a bitter custody battle.

Hence, perhaps, the ‘not getting on bit’ which may have been particularly shady. And hilarious for fans of the normally tight-lipped Brad who is totally fine to now poke fun at his personal life.

Still, everyone was enamoured with the handsy reunion of Brad and Jen backstage, after they both won awards for their respective categories.

As Jen accepted the SAG for best outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for her role in The Morning Show, Brad watched on before they had a celebratory moment.

The pair seemed thrilled to see each other and briefly had a chat before Jennifer walked off to continue her evening, but not before embracing hands, with Brad watching as she walked away.

That hand-hold though!





