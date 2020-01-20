brad-pitt-‘returning-to-the-woman-of-his-dreams’-but-grabbing-jennifer-aniston’s-wrist-is-‘possessive’

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s reunion at the SAG Awards has whisked us all back to the early noughties, and what a place to be.

The exes were the golden couple of Hollywood when they tied the knot in 2000, with Brad famously even dropping by Jen’s series Friends for a cameo (hilariously, as a man who despised Rachel Green).

However, five years later, they divorced, with Brad going on to date Angelina Jolie, who he shared six kids with before they split in 2016 after two years of marriage and over a decade together.

But now, the pictures of Brad, 56, and Jen, 50, embracing and holding hands backstage at the SAGs have us all wondering – could the golden couple really get back together?

While body language expert Judi James does see sparks between the exes, we shouldn’t buy our hats for the wedding just yet.

Judi told Metro.co.uk: ‘Overall, Brad’s loving (adoring even) gaze on his ex wife looks very much as though he’s returning to the woman of his dreams, especially as he’s clutching an award in his free hand to suggest he’s on a winning streak.

‘But his gesticulation is strange, with that wrist-grab being possessive but also lacking in genuine intimacy. It demands her attention but without offering the affectionate tie-signs of a mutual hand clasp.

‘It feels as though he might have been keen to swerve any signals of rejection from her by holding her firm (and we do have to remember Brad has a history of misleading body language, thanks to his romantic PDAs on the beach with Jen when they went away to sort out their marriage and just before he ran back to Ange).’

Turning her attention to Jennifer, Judi – our resident expert on Love Island or Lie Island – continued: ‘Jen seems keen to stick to some polite and tentative responses, touching him lightly on both arms as she moves in for a cheek-kiss that seems to involve very little torso/pelvic touch.

‘Her facial expression and raise-brow smile signals she’s surprised to see Brad and although there are some romantic-looking moments in among the air-kissing, it is Hollywood and it is the red carpet – so we do need to continue to hold our collective breath until we see some less performed poses of them cosying up together.’

OK, so we should calm down a little bit.

As well as the backstage pictures that pretty much broke the internet (your move, Kim Kardashian), Jennifer and Brad shared some other sweet moments throughout the night as they both won major awards at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Friends star Jennifer was seen smiling as her ex-husband joked about ‘not getting on with his wife’ as he accepted the award for outstanding performance by a male actor for his role as Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

And Pitt couldn’t keep his eyes off Jen’s speech as she won the gong for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for her role as Alex Levy in The Morning Show.

While the SAGs mark the first public appearance of the pair together in years, they have been friendly in recent years, with Brad attending Jennifer’s Christmas party late last year, as well as her 50th birthday party.





