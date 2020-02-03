Brad Pitt really wants everyone to know he's single

The hottest luxury and A List news

Brad Pitt is really, truly, single – and in case you haven’t heard, he’ll tell you another ten times.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star has decided to make 2020 his hot Brad summer – losing the facial scruff, setting up a Tinder profile and reconnecting with his ex Jennifer Aniston over awards season.

He’s also somehow managed to make the fallout from his high profile split from Angelina Jolie relatable, joking last night at the BAFTAs about his “divorce settlement” and making quips about the frenzied dating speculation that surrounds him.

(Getty Images for Turner)

There’s no denying that Pitt, who has swept all the major Best Supporting Actor awards this year, is on track to deliver a similarly punchy self-deprecating speech at the Academy Awards if he wins.

For a reminder of the dating jokes he’s already workshopped at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and BAFTAs, here’s a quick recap:

Brad Pitt at the BAFTAs

Pitt couldn’t be at the BAFTAs due to “family obligations”, however the Ad Astra actor passed his speech onto his co-star Margot Robbie who read it for him.

The opening line started with a jab at his current relationship status, though it was a double whammy as it merged with a Brexit joke.

“Hey Britain,” Pitt’s speech began. “Heard you just became single. Welcome to the club, wishing you the best with the divorce settlement.”

(Getty Images)

The rest of the speech was funny too, as he thanked Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’s costume designer for putting him in “oh so tight jeans”.

The biggest joke came when Robbie held up Pitt’s award, saying, “He’s going to name this [award] Harry because he’s really excited about bringing it back to the States with him. His words not mine.”

Given Prince William and Kate Middleton were there, cameras instantly cut to them – though they took it in good stride and were seen laughing.

Screen Actors Guild Awards

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reuniting at the SAG Awards (Getty Images for Turner)

Pitt’s SAG Awards speech was one of the best this season, with the star opening up his acceptance speech with a zinger.

As he looked down at his award, he said, “I gotta add this to my Tinder profile.”

While it’s highly unlikely you’d find a man like Pitt on Tinder, he also used his speech to poke fun at his past failed marriages.

Speaking of his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood, he said, “Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch.”

(Getty Images)

The room burst into laughter in response, including his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston who was watching on.

He also took aim at his director Quentin Tarantino’s habit of filming female film stars feet, saying, “I wanna thank my co-stars Leo [Di Caprio], Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie’s feet, Margaret Qualley’s feet, Dakota Fanning’s feet. Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA.”

(Getty Images)

Pitt’s ex-wife Jennifer Aniston also won an award that night as Best Actress in a Drama Series for her AppleTV programme The Morning Show.

The victory led to the pair reuniting backstage in a moment that broke the Internet, with the pair beaming at one another and Pitt later hanging onto her wrist as she walked away.

Another video also went viral on Twitter, where Pitt was filmed proudly watching on a television screen backstage as Aniston accepted her award.

Brad Pitt at the Golden Globes

(Getty Images)

Pitt has been at the centre of a lot of romantic speculation, as the bachelor’s outings with actor Alia Shawkat and an MIT professor have come under public scrutiny.

Though Pitt insists that he’s single and made a joke at the Golden Globes about the intense media coverage – even prompting a laugh from his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

Pitt attended the Globes on his own and said, “I wanna say hi to my folks, cause hey!”

(Getty Images)

“I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t because anyone I stand next to – they say I’m dating. And that would just be awkward,” he continued.

Cameras then cut to his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, who was seen breaking into laughter as he delivered the punchline.

He also paid tribute to his fellow Best Supporting Actor nominees, who he said were “like gods to me” and coined a brand new nickname for his co-star Leonardo Di Capri – calling him LDC as he squeezed in a Titanic joke, saying, “I would’ve shared the raft.”