brad-pitt-makes-another-titanic-dig-at-leonardo-dicaprio-during-golden-globes-speech:-‘i-would’ve-shared-the-raft’

Brad Pitt makes another Titanic dig at Leonardo DiCaprio and we are all on his side for this

As he accepted his win for best supporting actor at the Golden Globes overnight, Brad Pitt couldn’t help but kick in the boot about that moment in Titanic we’re still not over.

You know the moment, when Jack (Leo) sacrifices himself as Rose (Kate Winslet) gets on a door after the ocean liner sank. Then Jack dies. The end.

Since the 1997 movie was released fans have been adamant Jack would have been able to fit on that floatation device and lived to tell the great tale of the Titanic, and Brad is in agreement here.

After he poked fun at the cinematic moment while on the promo trail alongside Leo for last year’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, he used his moment at the Globes to bring it up again.

‘I also have to thank my partner in crime, Leonardo DiCaprio,’ he began. ‘Before The Revenant, I used to watch year after year, his co-stars win awards and get up and thank him profusely and I now know why.

‘He’s an all star, he’s a gent. I wouldn’t be here without you, man.’

He added: ‘I thank you. But still… I would’ve shared the raft.’

Oh we see what you did there, Brad! And so did the audience as they erupted into laughter.

Last year Brad brought up the door when during an interview he asked his buddy: ‘Could you? Could you squeeze in?’

To which Leo replied: ‘No comment.’

Brad, 56, triumphed at the Globes against actors who were ‘like Gods’ to him growing up, as he scooped best actor in a supporting role at Sunday’s ceremony. He beat Tom, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, and was stunned to win against his idols.

Brad recalled in his speech at the Beverly Hilton hotel how all those on the shortlist were idols to him when he was a young actor starting his career.

During said speech his former wife Jennifer Aniston was also captured beaming toward the stage, as she sat entranced by Brad’s moment.

Of course the Internet went gaga over the moment, 15 years after the pair split and we felt all the love in the world was gone.

Please, reader, someone someone who looks at you like Jennifer looks at Brad.

Golden Globes 2020: Full Winners’ List SPECIAL AWARDS: Carol Burnett Award for Excellence in Television: Ellen DeGeneres Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in Film: Tom Hanks FILM CATEGORIES: Best Motion Picture: Drama – 1917 Best Motion Picture: Comedy/Musical – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Best Performance by Actor in a Motion Picture: Drama – Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) Best Performance by Actress in a Motion Picture: Drama – Renee Zellwegger (Judy) Best Performance by Actress in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy – Awkwafina (The Farewell) Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy – Taron Egerton (Rocketman) Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) Best Original Score – Motion Picture – Joker Best Director – Motion Picture – Sam Mendes (1917) Best Screenplay – Motion Picture – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Best Original Song – Motion Picture – I’m Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman) Best Performance by an Actress: Supporting Role in A Motion Picture – Laura Dern (Marriage Story) Best Animated Feature Film – Missing Link Best Foreign-Language Film – Parasite TV CATEGORIES Best Television Series: Drama – Succession Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy – Fleabag Best Actor: Television Series Musical or Comedy – Ramy Youssef (Ramy) Best Actor: Miniseries or Television Film – Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice) Best Supporting Actor: Drama – Stellan Skarsgaard (Chernobyl) Best Actress Television Series: Musical or Comedy – Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) Best Actor Television Series: Drama – Brian Cox (Succession) Best Supporting Actress: Miniseries or Television Film: Patricia Arquette (The Act) Best Actress: Television Series Drama – Olivia Colman (The Crown) Best Actress: Miniseries or Television Film – Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) Best Miniseries or Television Film – Chernobyl

