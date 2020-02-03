brad-pitt-jokingly-names-his-bafta-after-prince-harry-in-acceptance-speech-delivered-by-margot-robbie

Brad Pitt delivered one of the best of the Baftas acceptance speeches – without even being at the ceremony.

The actor continued his run of awards season success by winning the Best Supporting Actor accolade at Sunday’s (February 2) ceremony, which was held at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

However, due to “family obligations” he could not be present at the event, leaving his Once Upon a Time.. In Hollywood co-star Margot Robbie to accept his award.

Reading his speech, she said: “Hey Britain, heard you just became single, welcome to the club. Wishing you the best with the divorce settlement.”

Once Upon a Time: Pitt starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the Quentin Tarantino film

She added: “He says he is going to name this Harry because he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him. His words not mine.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who were in attendance, could be seen laughing at the gag in the audience.

Robbie was also nominated for an accolade, making the Best Supporting Actress shortlist twice; once for Bombshell and once for Once Upon a Time.

On the night, she lost out to Marriage Story actress Laura Dern.

In her speech, Dern said that winning an award in the UK is particularly special for her because she has an affinity with the country.

She said: “I went to Rada, I worship Shakespeare, I wanted to learn to act here.

“This means the world to me.”