brad-pitt-is-pretty-much-god-like-in-new-campaign-for-italian-fashion-brand-brioni

He’s storming this year’s awards season and now he’s proven he’s pretty much god-like while working on a new campaign with fashion brand Brioni. Yup, is there anything Brad Pitt cannot do?

The 56-year-old actor has become the new face of the Rome-based designer’s new Spring 2020 collection and Brad’s new campaign shots are sure to have everyone swooning.

Suited and booted in a tux, Brad gave us all his best Blue Steel as he modelled the collection, which will feature exclusive items, including a limited edition suit and tuxedo for the star’s signature line.

Ever wanted to be Brad Pitt? Well, now you can (or at least you can imitate his wardrobe).

And it’s not just those smouldering black and white shots, taken in LA by photographer Mikael Jansson, that prove Brad and Brioni are a match made in heaven, as the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor is a big fan of the fashion brand.

‘I’ve always admired Brioni’s elegant and timeless designs,’ Brad told WWD.

‘The brand embodies creativity, quality and excellence.’

Brad made sure to rep the line at the Golden Globes, rocking one of Brioni’s designs to pick up his prize at this year’s ceremony for best supporting actor in Quentin Tarantino’s latest release.

Luckily for us, there’ll be plenty more opportunities for us to see Brad in a suit, as he’s hoping to add to his trophy cabinet at the 2020 Oscars, where he’s been nominated for the actor in a supporting role Academy Award.

He’ll face off competition from the likes of Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes) and Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, who are both up for their role in The Irishman.

Brad will also no doubt be cheering on his Once Upon A Time In Hollywood co-star Leonardo Di Caprio who is up for the actor in a leading role Oscar.

Leo is listed in the leading role category alongside Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Rochelle Humes reveals daughters’ faces for the first time and they’re little beauties

MORE: Sir David Attenborough warns we’re ‘headed for disaster’ in chilling A Life On Our Planet trailer





