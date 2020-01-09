brad-pitt-is-on-a-roll-with-sassy-acceptance-speeches-as-he-throws-shade-at-all-ocean’s-eleven-sequels

Brad Pitt threw shade at all forms of Ocean’s Eleven sequels during an acceptance speech at the National Board of Review Award Gala.

Along with winning a Golden Globe win for Best Supporting Actor in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, the actor went ahead and won another award for the same category during the ceremony in New York.

After being handed the award by long-time pal Bradley Cooper, the 56-year-old joked: ‘My goals in life are pretty simple right now.

‘Be happy, stay healthy and not get into a financial situation where I have to do Ocean’s 14. We’ll see.’

Brad starred in Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen, all of which were directed by Steven Soderbergh.

The only Ocean’s Eleven sequel to come out in the last couple of years include the all-female reboot Ocean’s 8 which stars Rihanna, Sandra Bullock, and Kate Blanchett.

Matt Damon, who starred in the originals, even made a cameo in the film.

This wasn’t the first time Brad made jokes about others while accepting awards.

While on stage at the Golden Globes overnight, Brad couldn’t help but kick in the boot about that moment in Titanic we’re still not over.

He brought up the moment when Jack (Leo) sacrifices himself as Rose (Kate Winslet) gets on a door after the ocean liner sank.

Then Jack dies and we spent an eternity wondering why Rose didn’t just scoot over.

Since the 1998 movie was released fans have been adamant Jack would have been able to fit on that floatation device and lived to tell the great tale of the Titanic, and Brad is in agreement here (as he should be).

‘I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC,’ he began. ‘Before The Revenant, I used to watch year after year, his co-stars win awards and get up and thank him profusely and I now know why.

‘He’s an all-star, he’s a gent. I wouldn’t be here without you, man.’

He added: ‘I thank you. But still… I would’ve shared the raft.’





