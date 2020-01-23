brad-pitt-insists-he’s-not-on-tinder-after-sag-awards-joke-and-jennifer-aniston-reunion

Brad Pitt has insisted he’s not on Tinder after his joke about the dating app at the SAG Awards and now we don’t know what to believe.

Time to stop swiping.

The actor, who had audiences captivated with his acceptance speech, joked about his love life at one point, saying: ‘I’m gonna add this to my Tinder profile.’

However, he broke the news afterwards, admitting that he’s not even sure how the app works.

‘No, I’m not on it,’ he admitted to Extra. ‘I’m not even sure how it works. I just thought it was funny to say.’

After Brad was honoured with the outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role award, the internet was sent absolutely wild when he was photographed with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston – although the actor admitted he was ‘blissfully naive’ of all the kerfuffle.

Despite fans being desperate for the pair to get back together years after their split, it’s been reported that they simply want the best for each other.

A source told People: ‘Jen was happy for Brad. They congratulated each other and that was it. It was an emotional night, [but she] is not dating Brad.’

They added: ‘They are friends and happy for each other. They want nothing but happiness for each other. She is happy to have Brad back in her life as a friend, but that’s it.’

The pair were married for five years before divorcing in 2005, and while they have pretty much always been on civil terms, they have spoken publicly about their friendship more in the past year.

Brad even went to Jen’s 50th birthday part in February 2019 at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, and sent her a gift before the party, too.

A source told People at the time: ‘Her friends were happy to see Brad at the party. Whatever caused their divorce is long in the past.’

That’s what we like to hear.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Brad Pitt admits he turned down role of Neo in The Matrix which went to Keanu Reeves in first outing since Jennifer Aniston pics

MORE: Brad Pitt ‘blissfully unaware’ of hysteria around his reunion with Jennifer Aniston





