brad-pitt-insists-he-wrote-all-his-acceptance-speeches-himself-after-oscar-win

Brad Pitt has maintained that he wrote all of his own acceptance speeches during his victorious awards season run.

The Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood star completed a clean sweep of the awards circuit when he received the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards 2020.

His witty speeches during previous ceremonies, including jokes about Prince Harry, his Tinder profile and his high-profile relationships, have proved a huge hit with viewers.

Speaking to reporters backstage, Pitt denied using a team of writers and said he approached his acceptance speeches with special thought this year.

Brad Pitt Pays Tribute To Leonardo Dicaprio After Winning Oscar For Actor In A Supporting Role

“Historically, I’ve always been really tentative about speeches,” he said. “They make me nervous. So this round I figured if I’m going to do this I should put some real work into it, try to get comfortable. This is a result of that.”

Pitt, who won the best supporting actor gong for his role as an ageing stuntman in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, added: “I have some funny friends, I have some very, very funny friends who help me with some laughs but it’s got to come from the heart.”

In his Oscar acceptance speech, he thanked voters for “this honour of honours” and hailed director Quentin Tarantino, describing him as “one of a kind” and adding: “The film industry would be a much dried place without you.”

He also praised his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, joking that he would “ride on [his] coattails any day” as “the view’s fantastic,” before paying tribute to his children “who colour everything I do.”

Asked if he would advise his six children to pursue an acting career, Pitt said he would have those conversations “once they’re 18,” adding he wanted them to “follow their passions”.

With reporting by Press Association.