brad-pitt-credits-bradley-cooper-for-helping-him-get-sober

Brad Pitt has credited Bradley Cooper with helping him get sober.

The two Brads have been friends for years, and in a touching speech, Pitt, 56, admitted that the A Star Is Born actor played an integral part in dealing with his alcohol addiction.

Cooper, 45, presented Pitt with the award for best supporting actor, for his role as Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, at the National Board of Review Awards Gala, and Brad made sure to give his friend a shout-out.

The dad-of-six said: ‘Bradley just put his daughter to bed and rushed over here to do this.

‘He’s a sweetheart. I got sober because of this guy and every day has been happier ever since.

‘I love you and I thank you.’

The Fight Club star has been candid about his struggles with alcohol, admitting he used drinking as an ‘escape’ during his painful split from Angelina Jolie.

And in an interview with the New York Times, Brad said that he went to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings to confront his demons.

He said: ‘I had taken things as far as I could take it. So I removed my drinking privileges.

‘You had all these men sitting around being open and honest in a way I have never heard.

‘It was this safe space where there was little judgement, and therefore little judgement of yourself.’

Brad is now sober and is being critically lauded for his role this awards season for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

He won the Golden Globe for best supporting actor last week, and is expected to pick up an Oscar nomination for the role – his fourth for acting, after 12 Monkeys, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Moneyball.

However, he got his first Oscar win as producer of 12 Years A Slave, when the film won Best Picture in 2014, and was also nominated for The Big Short as producer in 2016.

MORE: American Horror Story and The OA star Harry Hains dead at 27

MORE: Kaley Cuoco cuddles up to dog Norman as she shares devastation at animals dying in Australian wildfires





