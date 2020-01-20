brad-pitt-can’t-keep-his-eyes-off-ex-wife-jennifer-aniston-as-she-wins-major-sag-award

Jennifer Aniston gave an emotional acceptance speech as she won the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

And while the whole room was hanging on her every word, a certain someone was also glued to the action backstage.

Brad Pitt was seen watching his ex-wife accept the award for her role as Alex Levy on The Morning Show, and it’s got us in our feelings.

The 56-year-old actor – who also won big at the SAGs for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood – was pictured watching intently as Jennifer spoke to the room after winning her second SAG.

#BradPitt says “oh wow” and watches Jennifer Anniston’s #SAGAwards speech backstage pic.twitter.com/Ng8WMnIwuJ — Rachel West (@rachel_is_here) January 20, 2020

And ET Canada reporter Rachel West tweeted that Pitt said ‘oh wow’ as he watching Jennifer accept the gong.

This is Jen’s second SAG Award but first solo one – she won the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series in 1996 for her work on Friends.

And the 50-year-old appeared close to tears as it was announced she had beaten Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) and Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) to the prize.

Jennifer said: ‘What! Oh my gosh. This is so unbelievable, what a room. You know, I was thinking back to when I was a little girl. I didn’t have a VCR but I had a tape recorder and I would tape Laverne and Shirley, Happy Days, on my tape deck and I would listen to these episodes in my head and I would just think “one day I’m gonna do this, I really know I’m gonna get out of this house” – that’s another story – “and I’m gonna be on there, I’m gonna be that”.

‘Then I got a Bob’s Big Boy commercial and I got into SAG. They were humble beginnings but you have to start somewhere. I just have to say I’m so grateful.’

After thanking the cast and crew of The Morning Show, including Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer gave a shoutout to her Murder Mystery co-star Adam Sandler, referencing his critically acclaimed but snubbed in awards season performance in Uncut Gems.

She said: ‘Adam Sandler, your performance is extraordinary and your magic is real buddy, I love you.’

Earlier in the night, Jennifer’s reaction to Brad’s acceptance speech for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role also got tongues wagging, as she smiled as her ex-husband joked about ‘not getting on with his wife’.

The stars – who were married from 2000 until 2005 – gave a good attempt at breaking the internet at the SAGs when they were pictured together for the first time in years backstage at the awards.

After embracing and sharing a laugh and a chat, Jennifer began to walk away – with her ex-husband holding her hand and watching her leave.

The moment has everybody in meltdown – with even Jennifer’s BFF and Friends co-star Courteney Cox joining in on the frenzy.





