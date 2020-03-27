brad-pitt-and-maddox-working-on-their-strained-relationship-after-the-son-returns-from-south-korea-amid-the-pandemic

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are very happy to have their oldest son, Maddox back home from college in South Korea even though he is reportedly disappointed over having had to put his exciting studies on pause due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The co-parents are no less than relieved that he is back for a while but that is not all!

Apparently, Brad is also glad that he can now spend more time with Maddox and work on their strained relationship.

As fans know, the two have been at odds ever since before Jolie filed for Divorce in 2016, following a supposed incident that involved the actor hitting his son on an private plane.

In fact, it’s believed that it was what led to Angie’s decision to end things with Brad.

Now, after Yonsei University shut down its campus because of the COVID-19 danger, Maddox is back in California.

Therefore, just like many students all over the world, Maddox is now attending online courses from the safety of his own house amid the quarantine.

One source tells HollywoodLife that the freshman is rather disappointed to have his campus life in Korea interrupted so soon after enrolling in the prestigious college.

On the other hand, his parents are relieved.

‘Angelina is very relieved that he’s at home and safe and sound, and so is Brad. They are both still very protective of him. His semester was supposed to start a few weeks ago, but before classes even began everything was put on hold and the semester was postponed. It’s very possible he won’t be going back [to campus] until summer,’ the source dished to the news outlet.

In the meantime, he has also been hanging out with his dad and the source claims their relationship has definitely improved lately so this period is a make or break time for the father-son duo.



