brad-pitt-and-leonardo-dicaprio-reveal-their-true-bromance-as-they-celebrate-together-at-sag-awards

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio showed their love for each other to the world as they were snapped in loads of photos together at last night’s SAG Awards.

The fellow Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stars both attended the event in Los Angeles on Sunday, and pics showed them having plenty of fun together.

And after Brad revealed he has a loving nickname for his co-star, it’s hardly surprising there’s so many pics showing them spending quality time together.

Brad revealed in an interview with People that Leo calls him ‘lover’.

So cute.

‘Lover, he calls me lover. It’s a bit confusing but I roll with it,’ Brad said.

Then later, when he went up on stage to accept his award for best male actor in a supporting role, Brad returned the love.

He called Leo his ‘partner in crime’, referring to him as ‘LDC’ at one point.

To be fair, it seemed like Brad was experiencing all the love possible at last night’s ceremony.

During his acceptance speech, he brandished his award and said he could include it in his Tinder profile.

Brad was also snapped backstage with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. The couple were married from 2000 to 2005.

It was the first time they had been pictured together in public for years and they seemed pretty happy to see each other, smiling, hugging and even holding hands at one point.

Safe to say the internet exploded when that happened.

Since then, a body language expert has come out to say it looks like there’s very little genuine intimacy in their interactions.

AKA everyone should calm down.

Everyone knows it’s all about Brad and Leo anyway.

The pair hung out together on their table, celebrated Brad’s award together and posed for photos throughout the evening.

They were snapped with other cast members of Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, but also seen in loads of shots on their own.

Can we just be part of this amazing friendship please?





