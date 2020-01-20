brad-pitt-and-jen’s-18-year-awards-ceremony-throwback-is-giving-us-all-the-feels-as-they-reunite-at-sags

On this day, (pretty much) exactly 18 years ago, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston attended the Golden Globes together as a married couple.

Which really seems quite auspicious seeing as today is the day we’re all going gaga over their reunion at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, right?

And, sure, so many of you are already over this whole Brad and Jen reunion-supporting-one-another-as-exes narrative, but just humour us, would you?

While the SAG awards were admittedly last night, being the 19 January, the news hit us in the UK on this fair day being the 20th, which marked 18 years since the 2002 Globes – when Brad and Jen were married and it was a simpler time, a happier time.

Ah, who are we to wonder if they were happier times or not (they both look pretty darn happy in 2020 to us) but we couldn’t help but take a gargantuan walk down memory lane to reminisce.

If you cast your mind back to the Globes’ red carpet, the couple – who married in 2000 – were both clad in black as they looked happy as Larry on their way into the shindig.

In matching suits they appeared to have a handsy moment on the red carpet.

Their body language mirrors the historical moment they both caught up with one another backstage last night after they won their own awards – Jen’s for outstanding female actor in a drama series for The Morning Show, Brad’s for supporting actor for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

You see the likeness? Those smiles? The stances? Oh lord, we love love. Even if it’s platonic.

The formerly married couple, who divorced in 2005, were pictured together for the first time in years at the SAG Awards 2020 on Sunday night and Hollywood is definitely imploding.

It all happened backstage when they bumped into each other giving us all the photo opportunity we’ve dreamed about since their devastating split 15 years ago.

The pair seemed thrilled to see each other and briefly had a chat before Jennifer walked off to continue her evening, but not before embracing hands, with Brad watching as she walked away. That hand-hold though!

Brad and Jen were once Hollywood’s darling couple and married in 2000. However, their fairytale romance came to an abrupt end five years later and Brad went on to start a relationship with his Mr & Mrs Smith co-star Angelina Jolie shortly afterwards.

He and Angelina, who share six children, split in 2016 after 11 years together and two years after they married. Jen also married actor Justin Theroux in 2011 but they split in 2017.

In recent years, Brad and Jen have become friendlier with each other and he even attended her 50th birthday party and, most recently, her Christmas bash.

Oh, and then, we suppose there was the Golden Globes, in which Brad said he was going to be catching up with Jen.

Finally, this is the photographic proof these exes are on good terms and we couldn’t be more likely to shout an amen in this moment. Here’s to moving on!

Alright, you can go back to whatever you were doing now.





