brad-pitt-and-jennifer-aniston-‘just-want-the-best-for-each-other’-but-they’re-‘just-friends’

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston may have already made everyone’s year with their pictures from the Screen Actors Guild awards, but the couple are ‘just friends’ who want the best for each other.

Despite everyone getting super excited about the first photos of the pair looking close in what feels like forever, hopes of a romance rekindling between Brad and Jen is not happening right now.

A source told People: ‘Jen was happy for Brad. They congratulated each other and that was it. It was an emotional night, [but she] is not dating Brad.’

They added: ‘They are friends and happy for each other. They want nothing but happiness for each other. She is happy to have Brad back in her life as a friend, but that’s it.’

We’ll take that if it means we get to see more photos of them hanging out again.

Jennifer had been at the SAG awards for her Apple TV series The Morning Show, while Brad was there for his film, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

The pair were caught smiling together backstage, and Brad was seen with his hand in Jen’s wrist as she touched his suit lapel.

Brad was also said to have watched his ex-wife accept her award from backstage too, proving these two have struck up a great friendship.

The pair were married for five years before divorcing in 2005, and while they have pretty much always been on civil terms, they have spoken publicly about their friendship more in the past year.

Brad even went to Jen’s 50th birthday part in February 2019 at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, and sent her a gift before the party, too.

A source told People at the time: ‘Her friends were happy to see Brad at the party. Whatever caused their divorce is long in the past.’





