brad-pitt-and-bradley-cooper’s-friendship-was-the-best-thing-about-the-national-board-of-review-awards-gala

Bradley Cooper was the ultimate supportive pal after he presented Brad Pitt with an award at the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York City.

Brad, who accepted the award for his role as Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, looked over the moon to see pal Bradley after hanging out with each other a few days before.

They were spotted with their arms around each other because their bromance is unbeatable.

Both actors skipped the red carpet before the event, but Brad, 56, and Bradley, 45, were a bit too busy catching up.

Bradley – who starred in A Star Is Born – wore a black suede three-piece suit with a grey shirt and no tie.

The Fight Club actor, on the other hand, wore a navy blue suit with a collared shirt.

We’re going to assume they coordinated in some way as they both had their hair loosely slicked back.

Both Brads couldn’t stop laughing at each other’s jokes and we’ve never stanned a friendship harder than we do now.

Recently, Brad celebrated his Golden Globes win – on the same category and movie – with Bradley, after being spotted leaving his pal’s apartment after the big event.

The star was spotted looking as suave as ever as he emerged from Bradley’s apartment in Downtown Manhattan.

Donning the same simple look he’d rocked for the awards, the actor was escorted by security, as fans crowded around him for pictures and autographs.

In a great mood because of his recent win, he took the time to greet fans and sign some photos.

It’s no surprise Brad wanted to celebrate with a friend (and then be presented an award by the same friend days later) after he took home the best supporting actor for playing the stunt double in the Quentin Tarantino film.

And he certainly captured hearts during his acceptance speech, which saw him chatting about bringing his mum as his date.

‘I wanted to bring my mom, I couldn’t because every woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating and it’d just be awkward,’ the star told the audience, who all looked pretty captivated by his words.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Boy George criticised for claiming pronouns are ‘modern form of attention seeking’

MORE: Kate’s 38th birthday overshadowed by Harry and Meghan’s dramatic move





