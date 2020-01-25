brad-pitt-admits-he-isn’t-really-on-tinder-after-all

Stand down, everybody – Brad Pitt has admitted he ISN’T on dating app Tinder after all.

The Hollywood actor, 56, gave millions of singletons hope when he joked last week that his SAG award would be added “to my Tinder profile”.

However, it was all in jest, the A-lister revealed while doing an interview for US celebrity news show Extra.

Asked whether he knew that Tinder sign ups had increased since his comments, Brad confirmed he’s never actually been on the swipe-left-or-right dating tool.

Brad joked about the app while accepting his SAG Award (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

Brad said: “I’m not on it. I’m not even really sure how it all works. It just sounded funny to me.”

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star made his original comments while accepting his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in the film.

He said during his acceptance speech: “I gotta add this to my Tinder profile. Thank you my brothers and sisters, this means so much.

“More than I can possibly fathom. I watch everything, I watch you all and the work has been mesmerising, so I thank you all.”

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt chatted on the SAG Awards red carpet (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

The divorced father of six has been linked to several women since his split from Angelina Jolie in 2017, but is believed to be currently single.

During an interview with his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio for the podcast WTF with Marc Maron he referred to his personal life as a “disaster”.

He said: “I’m just like trash mag fodder. Because of my disaster of a personal life, probably … I’ve got some good getaways [from paparazzi] that I will not reveal here because they’re still in play.”

Meanwhile Brad and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston enjoyed a friendly reunion during the SAG Awards.

Brad is believed to be currently single (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

The pair were photographed chatting on the red carpet and Brad even held her hand as she began to walk away.

Later that evening he was filmed intently watching Jennifer’s acceptance speech for her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show from a television screen behind the scenes.

Brad responded to the fanfare resulting from their interactions in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

He simply said: “I don’t know. I’m blissfully naive, and I’m gonna stay that way.”

