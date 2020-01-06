brad-pitt-addresses-reunion-with-jennifer-aniston-after-golden-globes-viral-moment-as-they-head-to-same-after-party

While the world is willing Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston to just get back together already following their 2005 split, it seems the actor knows what we’re all thinking as he addressed their reunion at the Golden Globes overnight.

The star, who picked up the best supporting actor nod for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, was asked about his ex earlier on in the evening and admitted all was fine.

In fact, they’re pretty tight, by the sounds of it, with Brad ok in admitting he’ll be bumping into her.

Team that with Jennifer’s viral reaction to Brad’s Globe win and we’ve got our new favourite couple for 2020 (even if they don’t know it yet).

As they left the formal proceedings and all the stars headed to their respective after-parties, Brad and Jen didn’t part as they attended the same one at the Sunset Tower Hotel.

Jen arrived with good mate Jennifer Meyer, while Brad turned up to the swanky bash afterwards on his own. We’re sure he was scooped up into many a celebratory hug once he got inside.

Speaking to ET ahead of the event, Brad was told fans were all ‘hoping for this moment, where you and Jennifer run into each other’.

He replied with a grin: ‘I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend. Yeah.’

Yeah she is.

Referring to Jennifer’s reunion with her Friends co-stars, which broke Instagram in October, when she made their selfie her first post on the social media app, he then quipped: ‘The second most important reunion of her year? I understand.

‘That was a play on Friends. They were saying that.’

His comments came mere moments before we all went wild for Jennifer’s proud reaction to Brad’s Globes win.

As Brad shared his acceptance speech, he began talking about bringing his mum as his date.

It was at this moment the producers knew they were in for the money shot as they panned to Jen, who was sitting alongside co-star Reese Witherspoon.

The look on her face was of utter merriment, as she sat with her hands clasped and that kind of squinty smile that just beams pride.

Oh, Beyonce was there too, by the way.

Brad said to the captivated audience: ‘I wanted to bring my mom, I couldn’t because every woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating and it’d just be awkward.’

That camera didn’t leave Jen An (who was sitting on neighbouring tables to Brad), as she cracked up at Brad’s joke. Because it was ruddy funny. And too true.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Brad and Jen – who were married between 2000-2005 – caught our imagination once more after Brad attended Jen’s 50th birthday party last year, while she also apparently invited him to her Christmas bash last month.

After his split from Jennifer, Brad went on to date Angelina Jolie, eventually marrying in 2014, before they split two years later.

Jennifer – who split from Justin Theroux in February 2018 after two years of marriage – previously insisted she still regards her relationships with both Brad and the Leftovers actor as ‘successful’.

She said: ‘I don’t feel a void. I really don’t. My marriages, they’ve been very successful, in personal opinion. And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness doesn’t exist within that arrangement anymore.

‘Sure, there were bumps, and not every moment felt fantastic, obviously, but at the end of it, this is our one life and I would not stay in a situation out of fear. Fear of being alone. Fear of not being able to survive. To stay in a marriage based on fear feels like you’re doing your one life a disservice.

‘When the work has been put in and it doesn’t seem that there’s an option of it working, that’s ok. That’s not a failure. We have these clichés around all of this that need to be reworked and retooled, you know? Because it’s very narrow-minded thinking.’

Look, sure, Brad and Jen are probably ‘just friends’ and we’re getting our hopes up but in these times of worldly crises, please just give us this.

SPECIAL AWARDS: Carol Burnett Award for Excellence in Television: Ellen DeGeneres Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in Film: Tom Hanks FILM CATEGORIES: Best Motion Picture: Drama – 1917 Best Motion Picture: Comedy/Musical – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Best Performance by Actor in a Motion Picture: Drama – Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) Best Performance by Actress in a Motion Picture: Drama – Renee Zellwegger (Judy) Best Performance by Actress in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy – Awkwafina (The Farewell) Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy – Taron Egerton (Rocketman) Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) Best Original Score – Motion Picture – Joker Best Director – Motion Picture – Sam Mendes (1917) Best Screenplay – Motion Picture – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Best Original Song – Motion Picture – I'm Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman) Best Performance by an Actress: Supporting Role in A Motion Picture – Laura Dern (Marriage Story) Best Animated Feature Film – Missing Link Best Foreign-Language Film – Parasite TV CATEGORIES Best Television Series: Drama – Succession Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy – Fleabag Best Actor: Television Series Musical or Comedy – Ramy Youssef (Ramy) Best Actor: Miniseries or Television Film – Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice) Best Supporting Actor: Drama – Stellan Skarsgaard (Chernobyl) Best Actress Television Series: Musical or Comedy – Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) Best Actor Television Series: Drama – Brian Cox (Succession) Best Supporting Actress: Miniseries or Television Film: Patricia Arquette (The Act) Best Actress: Television Series Drama – Olivia Colman (The Crown) Best Actress: Miniseries or Television Film – Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) Best Miniseries or Television Film – Chernobyl

