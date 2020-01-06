brad-addresses-love-life-at-golden-globes

He is one of Hollywood’s most eligible – and enduring – bachelors.

And Brad Pitt delivered a showstopping speech referencing his dating life, as his ex, Jennifer Aniston, watched on, at the Golden Globes.

“I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to they say I am dating,” Pitt, 56, told the star-studded crowd at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

“So it’d just be awkward.”

Of course, the camera panned to Pitt’s ex-wife, Aniston, 50, who was sitting nearby as her ex-husband won Best Supporting Actor for his role as ageing stuntman Cliff Booth in the Quentin Tarantino-directed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

media_camera Brad Pitt won Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the Golden Globes. Picture: AP

media_camera He made a cheeky joke about his dating life – and BFF, LDC, during his speech at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Picture: AP

Pitt and Aniston – who was also nominated for a Golden Globe today – were married from 2000-2005, before Pitt began a much-publicised relationship with Angelina Jolie (they have since divorced, obviously).

After his marriage to Jolie ended, Pitt and Aniston reportedly became close again, with Pitt attending her 50th birthday at Sunset Tower last year.

Back to Brad’s big Golden Globes win. Referencing his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio by his nickname – “LDC” – Pitt described DiCaprio as a “gent”.

media_camera The grin of a winner. Picture: Getty Images

“He’s an all-star, he’s a gent, and I wouldn’t be here without you, man,” Pitt said onstage.

He then made a refence to DiCaprio’s infamous “raft” scene from Titanic. “I would have shared the raft,” Pitt added, with a cheeky grin.

It is Pitt’s second Golden Globe award after he won his first in 1996 for 12 Monkeys, though the acting veteran has never won an Oscar.

media_camera BFFs and co-stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. Picture: Getty Images

media_camera Golden Globe winner Brad Pitt looking adoringly at his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, while presenting an earlier award. We don’t blame him. Picture: Getty Images

“When I was starting out these names that were just listed … were like gods to me,” Pitt said of the other nominees in the category (he beat Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci).

Ending his speech in characteristically charming form, Pitt added: “Hey, if you see a chance to be kind to someone tomorrow take it. I think we need it.”

media_camera A candid moment as Brad Pitt arrived at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Picture: Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial

media_camera More Brad Pitt. Picture: Getty Images

media_camera Jennifer Aniston watched on as her ex-husband accepted his Golden Globe. Picture: AP

media_camera The Morning Show star missed out on a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV series (Drama). Picture: AFP

Earlier, Pitt said he expected to “run into Jen” at the Golden Globes, saying “she’s a good friend,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

“The second most important reunion of her year? I understand,” Pitt added, referencing the upcoming Friends reunion. “That was a play on Friends. They were saying that.”

Pitt and Aniston attended the 2002 Golden Globes together, three years before their marriage was over.

In addition to Pitt’s acting gong, Tarantino’s Los Angeles-set Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also nabbed best film (comedy or musical), along with best screenplay for Tarantino at the Golden Globes.

Could an Oscar be next?

