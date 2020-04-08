Boyfriend Is Nowhere Near Top Of My SET OF Priorities: Selena Gomez On New Song

Published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 10: 43 [IST]
Pop star Selena Gomez, who’s set release a new track Boyfriend, has managed to get clear that finding love in the days of coronavirus pandemic is nowhere close to the top of her priority list. The track is section of a deluxe edition of her new album Rare’ that is set release a on April 9. Within an Instagram post, Gomez said the song was written before the outbreak of COVID-19 and she actually is currently focussed on safety, unity, and recovery of everybody. A lot of you understand how excited I am release a a song called ‘Boyfriend.’ It is a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up again and again in love, but additionally knowing that its not necessary anyone apart from you to ultimately be happy. “We wrote it a long time before our current crisis, however in the context of today, I wish to be clear a boyfriend is close to the top of my set of priorities nowhere. Similar to the remaining world, I’m praying for safety, recovery and unity in this pandemic, the 27-year-old singer wrote. Gomez said the arises from the album will undoubtedly be likely to PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund, which works together with non-profit organisations assisting musicians and music industry workers suffering from the pandemic. The fund also helps out people experiencing mental medical issues. Selena Gomez Shares, SHE’S Been Diagnosed As Bipolar Lindsay Lohan Teases SONGS, Says ‘I’m Back’

