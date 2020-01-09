boyfriend-‘bit-off-tip-of-woman’s-nose-in-rage-she-ended-relationship’

A woman is waiting for surgery after her ex-boyfriend allegedly bit off the tip of her nose.

Allyson Danylko, 24, said her ex became enraged when she tried to end their relationship and refused to let her leave.

Nick Grewal, 30, allegedly cornered in her a bathroom and assaulted her, either eating her nose or flushing it away down the toilet.

The couple had been out celebrating the New Year in Toronto, Canada, when they started arguing at a nightclub.

Things got worse when they got back to Grewal’s home, with Allyson saying he was furious because ‘he gets very jealous’ of her.

The customer service adviser ran to a neighbour’s for help at approximately 6.20am on January 1.

She said: ‘We were arguing before we left to go out on New Years Eve and when we finally got to the club at around midnight – he was acting weird.

‘He kept trying to push my buttons by referring to me as his ‘bitch’ which he knows I hate – he was looking for an argument.

‘When we left, we argued, and I ended our relationship as I was due to go and volunteer in Costa Rica on January 7.

‘He wouldn’t let me leave and cornered me in the bathroom, I began to scream for help so he put his fingers down my throat which didn’t shut me up.

‘He gave me a crazy look and then bit my nose off.

‘It was gushing with blood so I ran but even then, he was trying to block my way – I managed to get out the house and sprinted to a neighbours house.

‘I was banging on their door for help and they rang the police.

‘I didn’t even realise my nose was missing until two hours later when I looked in the mirror – I am traumatised.’

Allyson is fundraising £5,850 ($10,000) for plastic surgery which will involve part of her ear being used to replace the tip of her nose.

She claims this isn’t the first time Grewal has ‘physically’ hit her as she had a restraining order against him in August 2019.

Allyson says police dogs were not able to find her missing nose.

She adds: ‘The police returned to his property and they said my nose was no where to be seen so it is likely he either ate or flushed it.

‘He is so messed up – I believe he would do either.

‘Our relationship wasn’t good, he was always starting arguments over the silliest of things such as me asking to change the music.

‘If I had known he would be more violent the second time round then I wouldn’t have got back with [him].

‘I am open about what has happened because I want to be the voice for those who are in domestically abusive relationship.

‘I am not a victim, I am a survivor and I won’t let this define me.

‘This is just a bump in the road – not the end of the road for me.

‘He was very jealous of me because I had plans to travel and better my life whereas he has no goals or aspirations.

‘He has tried to ruin my beauty, but I won’t let him ruin my spirit.

‘After surgery, I will resume my plans of going to volunteer in Costa Rica and then a bartending course in Thailand.

‘I hope I can help other girls and give them the strength to speak up and leave if they are with an abusive man.”

Nick Grewal, 30, of Oakville, will be in Milton court on January 28.

He faces charges of aggravated assault, forcible confinement and failing to comply with probation.