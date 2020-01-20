boy,-six,-can’t-eat-sleep-or-talk-because-of-ultra-rare-condition

The family of a little boy who cannot eat, sleep or talk because of a devastating condition are hoping that a special suit could soon ease his pain.

Blake Hostick, six, was completely healthy just two years ago before his health deteriorated rapidly and he had to be put into a coma because of his Acute Necrotising Encephalopathy (ANE).

Blake is one of just 150 people worldwide suffering from the condition, which has a 30% survival rate.

But it is hoped that enough funds can be raised to buy a special electrical suit and give the East Hull boy a chance at recovery

Stepdad Joseph Dowell explained: ‘Just two years ago, Blake was a perfectly normal, healthy four-year-old boy.

‘Now he’s severely disabled – he can only take a few steps as long as we hold him up, he has most of his diet through a feeding tube, he can’t speak.’

When the family noticed he was unwell in February 2018, doctors thought Blake had a stomach virus and sent him home.

But his illness within days his health had taken a devastating turn, and on the second night he was violently sick.

The next morning, his mum Kirsty Hostick called for an ambulance and Blake was rushed to Hull Royal Infirmary.

Initially doctors thought the youngster was dehydrated from the virus and later that he had meningitis, but he soon started to lose his sight and, by the time the family got to hospital, he could not move, see or hear and eventually became unresponsive.

He was put into a medically induced coma and transferred to Sheffield Children’s Centre’s intensive care unit and put on life support, with tests showing he had Flu B in his blood, the cause of ANE.

The condition sees the body’s defences turn against themselves and causes swelling in the brain and spinal cord.

It can leave sufferers severely brain damaged and carries only a 10% recovery rate.

Blake, who needs 24-hour support, spent five months in the Sheffield hospital before travelling to The Children’s Trust, a specialist rehabilitation centre in Surrey.

The family raised funds at the time to allow Blake’s brothers, Kayleb, eight, and Haydon, 11, to visit him at weekends.

Charity worker Ashley Buck, who is raising money to buy a special suit to help improve Blake’s life, said the little boy is in ‘constant pain’ and cannot sleep due to muscle spasms.

In October last year, stepfather Joseph told Hull Live: ‘It’s taken away everything from him. We’ve just battled and battled from when he was in his coma, to when they told us the worst could be real.

‘You have to go on to have blind faith and we’ve never stopped. But awareness of it is absolutely key.’

Kirsty and Joseph have recently announced a new arrival to their family and they still hope Blake recovery can be helped by the Molli suit, which is designed to generate a small electrical current.

That lowers spasticity in Blake’s muscles and should reduce his pain, help him sleep and move more easily.

The idea came as Ashley, 25, from North Ferriby, stepped down from the Humber Rescue team and got in touch with the Life For A Kid charity.

He said: ‘I’m out at the moment with a back injury and stood down and was looking at different charities to see if there was anything I could do.

‘Blake’s family have already got some money put aside for operations but the suit will help send currents to stop the pain in his muscles and help them relax.

‘He is in pain all of the time because of the muscle spasms.’

Ashley will join forces with Ryan Williams, George Grassby, Rich Ashbridge and Wayne Stewart to run the Leeds Half Marathon in May this year, in an effort to raise £4,000 towards the suit.

Ashley added: ‘We are trying to get as many donations as we can and if we go over the target, the rest will be put away for any operations Blake needs.

‘His mum was saying in the Co-Op they have buckets for donations and they say about how the shopkeepers remember how he used to go in for sweets and they see him now and it is heart-breaking.

‘It’s amazing though, he is a little boy who can still manage to smile after all he has been through.

‘He struggles to sit in a car chair because of the pain so can’t go anywhere that much and doesn’t sleep because of how much pain he’s in.

‘They have trialled a suit and after 12 hours of wearing it he slept, he was moving and was a lot happier and it had the best result but it needs to be on for two weeks to make progress.’

The group have so far raised nearly £1,000. To donate, click here.

A separate fundraiser, aiming to raise £50,000 for Blake’s ‘road to recovery’, aims to raise money for longer term treatment. To donate, click here.