boy-overwhelmed-when-cat-turns-up-a-month-after-he-went-missing

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

When Frank the cat managed to let himself out of the house and he went missing, his owner 11-year-old Logan Overlin was heartbroken.

Logan and his family went looking for him but after a few days, they thought he might not come home.

But almost a month after they last saw him, he came home and mum Marlene, 36, surprised Logan.

Logan, from Yelm, Washington, was completely overwhelmed to have Frank home again.

An adorable video of the young boy becoming overwhelmed with emotion while embracing the cat has gained thousands of views on social media.

Marlene said: ‘Frank is a ridiculously smart cat, he taught himself how to open the screen door leading to the back porch, which we were not prepared for.

‘One day he let himself out of that door and we couldn’t find him anywhere.

‘I knew how hard it was on Logan to have him gone, and he didn’t know whether he was alive or not.

‘There were many tears that were shed over Frank’s disappearance.’

Marlene says Frank was finally found roaming the streets of a neighbourhood a few miles from the family’s house, nearly a month after he’d gone missing.

Marlene said: ‘A woman had posted a picture of this orange cat who just showed up on their street one day.

‘We didn’t mention it to Logan because we didn’t want him to get his hopes up in case we couldn’t find Frank.

‘Then the woman messaged me to let me know she found Frank and had him in a small kennel on her front porch, waiting for me.

‘He’d lost a lot of weight and was extremely hungry, but has recovered quickly.

‘He hasn’t tried to leave the house since.’

MORE: Family brings missing cat home on New Year’s Eve two years after he disappeared

MORE: Missing cat returns to family 15 months after disappearance