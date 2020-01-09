boy-george-criticised-for-claiming-pronouns-are-‘modern-form-of-attention-seeking’

Boy George has been criticised after he called explaining your pronouns ‘a modern form of attention seeking’.

The 58-year-old has been accused of transphobia due to his comments, after seemingly unprompted, he tweeted: ‘Leave your pronoun’s at the door! [sic].’

It is becoming increasingly common for cisgender people to list their pronouns (she/her, he/him, or they/them) in their social media bios and email signatures to make things more comfortable for transgender and non-binary people, who often have to explain their pronouns to others.

However, it seems Boy George isn’t a fan, and after a follower replied: ‘As much as I love you, that does sound quite ridiculous’, he continued: ‘You must refer to me as ‘Napoleon’ and that’s as ridiculous as it gets! I used the ladies toilet throughout the 80s!’

Leave your pronoun’s at the door! — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 6, 2020

When another person asked: ‘Do you not know what the fpronouns are?’, the Culture Club star fired back: ‘A modern form of attention seeking?’

And when a follower responded: ‘What does it take to show others respect by using their preferred pronouns? I wouldn’t not use your name so why would I not use your preferred pronouns? People are too quick to criticise others’ lifestyles & identities. If people want attention there’s usually a reason. Ask them’, the singer replied: ‘Thanks for that but I have eyes and can mostly describe what I see!’

The Do You Really Want To Hurt Me star – real name George O’Dowd – was called out for his comments – with many pointing out that he literally has his gender in his stage name.

One person tweeted: ‘Boy George talking sabout pronouns in bio when he has gender in name’, while another wrote: ‘Um @BoyGeorge Sty transphobic attempts at jokes like this are attention seeking. Trans people just want to be left alone mostly. Could you not?’

And trans and non-binary performance artist Travis Alabanza tweeted: ‘Please, and I can’t stress this enough Boy George, unfollow me. X.’

#gina pic.twitter.com/Fj4dUjG0nn — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 7, 2020

The LGB Alliance – which has been accused as transphobic – however supported Boy George, tweeting: ‘As lesbians, gays and bisexuals we applaud @BoyGeorge for saying what many people think and few say. At the #lgballiance we don’t “have” pronouns. Telling people “your pronouns” is telling them how they have to see you.’

Boy George has since denied that he is ‘phobic’. tweeting: ‘There’s nothing ‘phobic’ about Miss Boy George! Nish! Nada!’

Sharing a video of himself wearing false eyelashes, he said: ‘I’m really phobic, look at me, years of phobia. As if! You ridiculous people.’

This isn’t the first time that Boy George – who said in 1985 that he was bisexual and had dated men and women, and was famed for his androgynous style – has caused controversy with his thoughts on gender and sexuality.

In 2017, he told Gay Times that he didn’t understand ‘labels’ of fluid sexuality and gender, saying: ‘I feel like I’m a little bit old-fashioned – I’m kind of like how many flavours can there be?

‘I feel like there’s girls and boys and there’s people that like both. What else is there?’

And earlier that year, he was accused of mocking bisexuals when he addressed George Michael’s ex Fadi Fawaz claiming his computer was hacked by tweeting: ‘”My computer got hacked” is like “I’m bisexual” or “I’m sniffing because I have allergies”.’

Metro.co.uk has contacted Boy George’s rep for comment.





