boy,-7,-uses-his-savings-to-make-covid-19-packages-for-seniors

(Courtesy of “Cool and Dope.” Taken by his mother, Llacey Simmons.) via Fox5 Washington DC

Cavanaugh Bell has been saving up his money for quite some time, and finally decided to put his earnings to inspiring use.

Fox 5 Washington DC reports that Bell saved his money over three Christmas seasons and two birthdays to total $600, a small mint for a 7-year-old boy. Now, the Maryland grade-schooler is using his fortune to help his community cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

With his savings, Bell was able to provide 65 “COVID-19 Carepacks” for the senior citizens of his community. The care packages include cleaning supplies, groceries and household necessities. He said with the news station that his goal when he began the initiative was “to make them (senior citizens) feel safe.”

He also purchased 31 hot meals from Buca Di Beppo, to serve to senior citizen residents and add revenue to the local restaurant.

This is not the first time Bell has moved to support his community in an extraordinary way.

Although he is young, the developing philanthropist is the founder of his very own non-profit, called Cool & Dope. The organization’s mission is to “eradicate all bullying and youth suicide through political and social action by his 18th birthday on Nov. 20, 2030.”

His dedication to anti-bullying comes from his own experience at a young age of five years old. Bell decided that he was not too young to volunteer and channeled the dark thoughts from being bullied into a bright light.

Through Cool & Dope and global support, Cavanaugh Bell has also launched the LOVE is Greater Than COVID-19 Community Pantry! Monetary donations are being used to help 1,000 elderly people survive the coronavirus quarantine.

While this pandemic is having a horrible effect on the world, it is also allowing the best among us to rise to the top.