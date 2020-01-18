boy,-6,-who-went-missing-on-‘school-trip’-found-on-motorway-after-9-hour-search

A six-year-old boy who went missing from an M1 service station has been miraculously found alive after a frantic overnight search in the freezing cold.

Aadil Umair Rahim was discovered ‘safe and well’ just before 4am on Saturday, after police scoured the area using helicopters and tracker dogs.

An alert was launched after he disappeared from a Nottingham based coach that had stopped at Newport Pagnell services in Buckinghamshire at around 7.15pm on Friday.

It was claimed he had been on a school trip to the Museum of London and was wearing a uniform when he wandered off as other pupils used the toilets.

Aadil is being taken to hospital but there is thought to be no serious cause for concern.

Police refused to comment on if any offences had been committed.

Hundreds of people had stayed awake and spent hours searching the streets and fields to find him on Friday.

CCTV showed him running towards a car park at the services but there were no cameras to show which direction he headed.

At one point during the night fire crews were reportedly out in boat searching water around Little Linford as temperatures plummeted.

He was found nine hours later sitting on a box near road works, the Milton Keynes Citizen reports.

After Aadil was found, his father Umair Rahim wrote: ‘My son has arrived and he is safe now. Thanks for the prayers. Shukar to Allah.

‘Thank to Thames Valley Police helicopter services fire department and safe and rescue department who worked tirelessly for 9 hours and found him safe.

‘There was more than a 1,000 people looking for him I’m thankful to everyone.’

Thames Valley Police have also thanked locals for helping with the search.

Superintendent Amy Clements said: ‘This was a large operation in difficult conditions so I’d like to also publicly thank the search and rescue teams who assisted in the search and the large number of officers involved, including the National Police Air Service which helped bring this positive resolution.

‘We are so very glad that he has been found and are thankful to everyone involved in assisting with that.’