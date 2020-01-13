boy,-6,-gets-hero’s-welcome-from-entire-school-after-finishing-chemotherapy-treatment

A six year-old cancer sufferer was applauded by his entire school as he returned to class after completing chemotherapy.

John Oliver Zippay was filmed walking down the corridor of his elementary school in Newbury, Ohio, on Saturday as all the other students and adult school workers stood and clapped.

The shy youngster took the applause in his stride, giving his mom Megan a hug and his father John a high-five as he made it to the end of his walk.

John Sr told ABC News that his son wondered if his school might do an announcement that he had completed treatment – and that he had no idea he would receive a hero’s welcome back.

One of his classmates had been keen to throw a small celebration – but when other students heard, they asked to join in too, with the principal happy to oblige.

Megan added: ‘I think him coming down the hall and everyone applauding him was a good end.’

She said the look on her young son’s face as he was greeted by his friends was one of ‘pure happiness.’

John was first diagnosed with leukemia at Halloween 2017 after his parents noticed a bruise on his skin fail to disappear.

Recalling the moment they got the call with the awful news, Megan said: ‘It was a typical day.

‘He went to school, we went home, he got dressed for trick-or-treating.

‘Then we got a call at four in the morning.’

He subsequently endured three years of daily chemotherapy.

The youngster also had to take frequent steroid treatments, have a mediport device installed under his skin to administer drugs, and visit his doctor very regularly.