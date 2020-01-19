boy,-3,-dies-in-caravan-blaze-with-brother,-4,-left-fighting-for-life

A three-year-old boy has died in a caravan fire, with his older brother left fighting for his life.

The fire broke out in the early of Sunday morning in the Welsh village of Ffair Rhos – 16 miles south east of Aberystwyth.

The boy’s brother, aged four, managed to flee the blaze with his father.

Both suffered burns and the child remains in a ‘critical but stable’ condition in hospital, according to Dyfed-Powys Police said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Steve Cockwell said: ‘We received a call at 5.35am today, reporting a fire at a caravan at Ffair Rhos.

‘Enquiries so far lead us to believe that three people were inside the caravan at the time the fire broke out. These were a father and two children – a four-year-old, and a little boy who we believe to have been aged three.

‘While the father and the eldest child were able to get out of the caravan, the younger of the siblings was tragically found deceased inside.

‘Our thoughts are with his family at this extremely difficult and traumatic time, and specialist officers have been put in place to support them.

‘The father is currently in a stable condition in hospital, while the four-year-old is critical but stable. Both suffered burns.’

Officers say they have opened a criminal investigation into the matter and are appealing for witnesses to come forward as they investigate the cause of the fire.

The fire service said the blaze completely destroyed a touring caravan and vehicle, with an adjacent property also left damaged.