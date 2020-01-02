boy,-17,-killed-himself-‘because-he-felt-so-much-pressure-to-care-for-his-homeless-family’

A 17 year-old football star died by suicide because he felt so much pressure to care for his homeless mother and siblings, it is claimed.

Bryce Gowdy was struck by a freight train in Deerfield Beach, Florida, in the early hours of Monday, weeks before he had been due to start Georgia Tech on a football scholarship.

Grieving relatives said that Bryce was struggling with the prospect of leaving his family, who are homeless and live in a car.

His mother spent several frantic hours searching for him after he went missing Monday, only to then receive the awful news that her son was dead.

The teen’s uncle Thomas Gowdy told NBC News that Bryce was the head of his household, and put a great deal of pressure on himself to care for his loved ones.

Gowdy explained: ‘There was neglect from one side (of the family) and too much responsibility from the other side.

‘You could never see this coming, no matter how much you know the person.’

Gowdy paid tribute to his ‘kind and humble’ nephew who ‘was a smart kid who was ahead of his time.’

He added that Bryce was ‘a light in everyone’s life that he came into contact with.’

Head football coach at Georgia Tech Geoff Collins also paid tribute to the youngster he had hoped to teach in the coming weeks.

Collins tweeted: ‘Bryce was an outstanding young man with a very bright future.

‘He was a great friend to many, including many of our current and incoming team members.

‘On behalf of our coaches, players, staff and families, we offer our deepest condolences to Bryce’s mother, Shibbon, and his brothers, Brisai and Brayden, as well as the rest of his family members, his teammates and coaches at Deerfield Beach High School, and his many friends.’

A GoFundMe page set up to help Bryce’s family has already smashed its $50,000 target.

For 24/7 confidential emotional support, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on 1-800-273-8255 in the US. For the UK contact Samaritans on 116123 or visit a local Samaritans branch, see www.samaritans.org for details.