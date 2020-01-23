boy,-16,-‘coldly-shot-mother-and-four-siblings-dead-as-each-returned-home-for-the-day’

A 16 year-old boy shot his mother and three young siblings dead as they returned home from work and school, police said.

Colin Haynie reportedly picked his 52 year-old mother Consuelo Alejandra Haynie and 12 year-old sister Milan off first.

They arrived back to the family’s home in Grantsville, Utah, together around 1pm on Friday afternoon.

Haynie is then accused of killing his 15 year-old sister Alexis as she arrived home from school an hour later.

He blasted 14 year-old brother Matthew to death shortly after that, it is alleged.

Haynie, who had stayed off school on the day of the bloodbath, is also said to have tried killing his dad, Colin Sr, when he arrived home from work around 6: 15pm.

The teen blasted his father in the leg and hit him in the head, but Colin Sr was able to overpower him and run to a neighbor for help.

Colin Sr is also said to have told his son that ‘(Haynie’s) mother would be sad if the defendant killed him.’

The family’s eldest child Danny also survived the massacre because he was away at college.

Prosecutor Scott Broadhead told a press conference Monday: ‘The victims all had gunshot wounds in their heads, necks, and/or shoulder areas.

‘This happened over a five-hour period, piece by piece by piece by piece.

‘This wasn’t one horrific act all occurring in one minute.’

Haynie is said to have confessed to the four murders during a 911 call made by his dad while he and the alleged murderer were being driven to hospital by a third unnamed person.

He also told his dad of his plan to ‘kill everyone in the house except himself’, according to prosecutors.

Haynie has since refused to cooperate with investigators, and no motive for the slayings has been offered, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Broadhead said investigators are currently working under the assumption that the quadruple murder was a case of ‘I snapped.’

Facebook photos shared by the Haynies paint a picture of a family who were happy, close and who enjoyed one another’s company.

Haynie has now been charged with four counts of aggravated murder, one count of attempted aggravated murder and five counts of charging a firearm.

He will be tried in an adult court.