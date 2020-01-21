boy,-15,-arrested-after-pupil-stabbed-with-scissors-during-school-fire-drill

A secondary school was put on lockdown after a boy was stabbed in the back with scissors during a fire drill.

Emergency services rushed to Stantonbury International School, in Milton Keynes, after receiving reports a pupil had been attacked.

The boy was stabbed in the back with scissors in the science block after children had left classes during a fire drill just before 11am on Tuesday.

He was treated by a first aider before paramedics arrived and took him to hospital, where he was treated for a minor injury.

A 15-year-old boy was subsequently arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and he remains in custody.

Concerned parents said they’d been told by the school not to panic but that it had been placed on lockdown while officers remain at the scene.

One said: ‘My child told me armed police are there and teachers are saying the pupils can’t go anywhere. Police have put school on lockdown.’

Another added: ‘I’ve spoken to the school and they’ve told me it is all in hand and there’s no need to panic.’

Superintendent Marc Tarbit said: ‘Officers are investigating this incident in which a boy has been injured.

‘We have made an arrest and we are carrying out further enquiries.

‘Officers are on scene and we are working closely with the school to offer support to them and pupils and parents at the school.’

‘Members of the public can expect to see an increased police presence whilst our enquiries continue.’

A spokesman for the campus said: ‘A student in Stantonbury International School has been assaulted by another student during a fire drill.’