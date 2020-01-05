boy,-13,-punched-and-called-a-‘stupid-jew’-on-london-bus

A boy has been punched in the stomach and subjected to anti-Semitic abuse while travelling on a bus.

The teenager, 13, was attacked at around 11.45am this morning by a male who told the boy, who is Jewish: ‘You stupid Jews think you own the world.’

Neighbourhood watch group Shomrim said he was confronted while travelling along High Road towards Stamford Hill in north London.

They tweeted about the incident, and were retweeted by the Metropolitan Police’s Haringey account.

The Met confirmed it had received a report of anti-Semitic abuse and an assault taking place on a bus in the Stamford Hill area.

A police spokesman said no arrests have been made and inquiries continue.

There were no reports of any serious injuries, Scotland Yard said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCCand quote CAD 4968/5Jan.