boy,-12,-rushed-to-hospital-after-drive-by-shooting-in-sheffield

A boy, 12, has been rushed to hospital after a drive-by shooting in Sheffield.

He had been standing with a group of children and adults on Errington Road, in the Arbourthorne area, at 3.45pm today when a gunman opened fire from a passing white car.

Emergency services were called to the scene, and found the boy suffering from an injury in his leg.

He was taken to hospital and now remains in a stable condition, police say.

Detective Inspector Denise Booth said specialist officers are now working to piece together the ‘exact circumstances of this incident’ and ‘identify those responsible’.

She said the gunman had fired shots out of the car window.

DI Booth continued: ‘The car left the area heading towards East Bank Road.

‘In the early stages of the investigation, as we continue to gather evidence, we are exploring all lines of enquiry as to the motive of the incident.

‘I understand and appreciate the concern this news will cause within the local community particularly given the victim’s age, and to help provide some reassurance to residents, we will have an increased presence in the area tonight and over the coming days.

‘This matter is an absolute priority for us and it’s imperative that anyone with information or concerns speaks to an officer.’

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.