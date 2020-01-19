boy,-10,-‘wet-with-blood’-after-being-stabbed-in-street-by-‘laughing-psycho-stranger’

A mum has revealed how her terrified son, 10, screamed for help after being stabbed in the neck outside his home in Leicester.

She described seeing her son slumped on the ground and nearly fainting as she tended to his wounds after the attack on Belper Street at 5.30pm on Saturday.

Recalling the incident, she said: ‘I was pressing my hand on the hole of his neck to stop all the blood, he was losing so much and I thought he was going to die.

‘It was awful and the images now keep coming in front of my eyes. I was terrified. I thought I would lose him and all my clothes and his were wet with his blood.

‘The attacker was a stranger, my son didn’t know him, and he had half his face and head covered with a hoodie. After stabbing my son he starting laughing. My son said he looked like a psycho.’

The boy was rushed to hospital, where he is now recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

His mother told Sun Online that he has repeatedly expressed fear that the attacker will ‘come back’ for him.

Officers issue desperate appeal to find missing boy, 13

She had been reversing her car into their driveway when the attack took place, and no one other than the victim saw the knife-man.

Her older son, 13, came outside the house after hearing his brother screaming and said his neck had been slit ‘from the very back to the front, by his throat’.

He continued: ‘The wound was 10 to 15 centimetres long and an inch deep. He needed loads of stitches.

‘I was so scared for him but I had faith he’d survive.He was wearing a white T-shirt and is was covered in blood by the time the ambulance arrived.’

He added that the family ‘have no enemies’ where they live, in the Belgrave area of Leicester, and said his mum had been ‘crying all night’ after the attack.

Divers desperately search River Thames for missing man

Leicestershire Police are still hunting for a suspect, and have described him as a 5ft 10 light-skinned Asian man of chubby build and in his mid 20s, wearing a brown jacket.

The boy’s mum said she believed he had been drinking before attacking her son.

Officers have been completing door-to-door enquiries, while a police cordon remains in place at the scene.

Anyone with information or possible CCTV in connection with the attack is urged to contact the police.

Detective Inspector Tim Lindley said: ‘This was an act of violence against a young child who was out, in the street, with his mother.

Toddlers desperately try to wake mum who collapsed and died

‘It happened in a residential area at a time of day when there would have been people about, either on foot or driving through. We need to find who was responsible for injuring this boy.

‘If you were in the area of Belper Street between the times of 4.30pm and 6.30pm and saw what happened or a man matching this description we want to hear from you.

‘Equally, if you have any dashcam footage or CCTV of the area please get in touch.’

Those with information are asked to call 101 quoting incident 437 of 18 January.