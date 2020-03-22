Box Office: ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Made It Up. It Was Last Year’s Quietest Blockbuster.

The American fantasy movie Jumanji: The Next Level directed by Jake Kasdan is a sequel to 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. It is also the fourth installment in the Jumanji franchise and created quite a rage with its release in 2019.

The plot of the film takes place three years after Welcome to the Jungle, in which we can see the same group of teenagers, with an old friend and two unwitting additions. They become trapped in Jumanji. Here they all face new problems and challenges with old and new avatars, along with having to save the land from a new villain in order to escape.

Filming of the movie took place during 2019, between January 21 to May 11 in many locations including Atlanta, New Mexico, Alberta and Hawaii. Much of the cast consisted of those from the previous film reprising their original roles for the sequel.

The film Jumanji: The Next Level was theatrically released in the United States on December 13, 2019 by Sony Pictures, under its Columbia Pictures label. The film received a lot of positive reviews from critics and grossed $796 million worldwide against its $125 million budget. It became the tenth highest grossing film of 2019.

The film was released alongside Black Christmas and Richard Jewell, in the United States and Canada and grossed $45–55 million from 4,227 theaters in its opening weekend.The film made $19.7 million, the first day itself.

A $26.5 million was made in its second weekend, and finished second behind Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The following weekend also the film made $35.3 million over the five-day , then $26.5 million the next, remaining only second behind The Rise of Skywalker both times.

An approval rating of 71% based on 229 reviews with an average rating of 6.03/10 was reported by the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The critic response for the film is that like many classic games, Jumanji: The Next Level is retaining core components of what came before, in the meantime fresh bits are also added to keep things playable.