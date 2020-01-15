box-of-chocolate,-kite-flying-in-jeff-bezos’-instagram-post-on-india-tour

Jeff Bezos has announced USD 1 billion investment in India.

New Delhi:

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who is on a three-day visit to India, today shared some moments from his stay in the country. The Amazon founder’s Instagram post includes box of chocolates, and also a video of him flying a kite.

“Discovered in my hotel room when I got to India. Seriously Impressive!,” Mr Bezos captioned the post featuring chocolate spread on a table.

The other story shows Mr Bezos, dressed in a purple kurta, showing off his kite-flying skills.

Jeff Bezos began his three-day visit to India on Tuesday by visiting Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Raj Ghat.

He has announced USD 1 billion investment in India to help bring small and medium businesses online and committed to exporting USD 10 billion worth of India-made goods by 2025.

“The 21st century is going to be the Indian century,” the Amazon founder said, adding: “This country has something special: its dynamism. I also predict that the most important alliance in the 21st century will be between India and the United States.”

Before this, the online retail giant had committed USD 5.5 billion investments in India – Amazon’s most important market outside of the US and a key growth driver.

Jeff Bezos is expected to meet top government functionaries and business leaders during the trip.

His visit has been marked by Competition Commission of India initiating a formal investigation into alleged deep discounts, preferential listing and exclusionary tactics adopted by Amazon and Flipkart, and small store owners demonstrating on the streets against online retailers driving them out of business by offering sharply discounted products.

The e-tailer giant’s chief executive’s visit to India comes at a time when the country’s anti-trust body Competition Commission of India said it is looking into alleged unfair practices by Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart.