bournemouth-vs-watford,-premier-league:-live-score-and-latest-updates

This is a crucial game in the Premier League relegation battle and Watford have aspirations to end the day outside of the bottom three for the first time this season.

Nigel Pearson’s team recorded three wins and a draw over the Christmas period, while their opponents Bournemouth continued to struggle with a lengthy injury list.

Curiously, Bournemouth’s last two league wins were at home to Manchester United and away to Chelsea while they also held Arsenal to a draw at the Vitality Stadium on Boxing Day.

Eddie Howe has been tipped with the England job in the past as well as vacancies at Tottenham and Arsenal, but it feels increasingly institutionalised due to his long association with Bournemouth.

“Teams used to really fear coming here, a tight ground and a great atmosphere. We now need that feeling back, which only we can create as a team,” Howe said.

“We’ve had good battles with Watford and I imagine this game will be tight again – our motivation levels have to be higher than theirs.”

Bournemouth are still without David Brooks, Charlie Daniels, Josh King and Jack Stacey through injury. They lost 4-0 at West Ham in their previous league match when they were truly dismal.

The teams have played each other nine times since they were promoted to the top flight in 2015 and there have been seven draws.

Pearson said: “I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think we were capable of getting out of the situation that we’re in, but I can’t ask people to be committed if I’m not committed myself, so all those things are very important to me and I think this club has got a really strong identity and there’s potential for us to rediscover what we are as a football club.”

Team news shortly.