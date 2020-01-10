bournemouth-university-placed-on-lockdown-after-‘runner-in-fitness-vest’-sparks-terror-scare

Armed police placed a university on lockdown after a man wearing a running vest was mistaken for a suicide bomber.
Students at Bournemouth University were ordered to remain indoors as Dorset Police, responding to a “security alert”, carried out a sweep of campus shortly after 2.30pm on Friday.
Panic and confusion soon reigned among those trapped in university premises, as rumours of a marauding knifeman – or even a shooter – started to circulate.
With helicopters circling overhead, rumours soon intensified with talk of a man “covered in blood” attempting to smash his way into a building.
The university confirmed on Twitter there was a “police operation under way at Talbot campus” and buses to the university were temporarily suspended.
Within half an hour, however, students were told they were free to leave their places of refuge – and emerged to find no sign of the reported carnage.
Dorset Police eventually revealed they had been called to reports of a man with a suicide device, only to find it was a runner wearing a fitness vest.
The force said in a statement: “Dorset Police received a report at 2.33pm on Friday, January 10 regarding a security alert relating to a man seen in the area of the Boundary roundabout near to Bournemouth University.
“An initial report suggested the man could be wearing something that resembled a suicide vest.
“As a precaution, the university was placed on lockdown as searches of the area were carried out.
“Officers attended the scene and undertook an investigation, including a review of CCTV footage, and it was established that it was believed to be someone running in a fitness vest.
“The lockdown has now been lifted and we do not believe there is any further cause for concern or threat to the public.”